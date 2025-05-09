Malawi: Chisale Back in Court Today Over Unexplained Wealth Charges

Former presidential aide Norman Chisale is back back in the High Court in Lilongwe today as his trial over charges of unexplained wealth proceeds.

The case, which was adjourned yesterday by Judge Violet Chipao, follows allegations that Chisale illegally amassed assets far beyond his known sources of income during his time as a top aide to former President Peter Mutharika.

Yesterday's proceedings were postponed after Chisale's defense team requested a delay, citing his urgent attendance at a high-level national security meeting convened by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Malawi Police Service, and Malawi Defence Force. The meeting, aimed at tackling rising political violence, was specifically directed at political party youth directors--a role Chisale is believed to be actively involved in.

Gilbert Khonyongwa, Chisale's lawyer, told MIJ Online that his client's attendance was vital due to the meeting's exclusive focus on youth political leadership. "It was a matter of national interest, and Mr. Chisale had to be there," he said.

Despite the delay, Director of Public Prosecutions Masauko Chamkakala confirmed the state was ready with two witnesses and expects to proceed without further interruptions today.

Chisale, once one of the most powerful figures at State House, has faced a string of legal challenges since the change of government in 2020. Today's session is expected to draw significant attention as the state begins to lay out its case in earnest.

Proceedings are scheduled to begin mid-morning.