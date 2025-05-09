Malawi: Chakwera Hails New Pope - a Beacon of Hope in Troubled Times

President Lazarus Chakwera and First Lady Monica Chakwera have extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected Pope of the Roman Catholic Church, Cardinal Robert F. Prevost--now officially Pope Leo XIV.

In a spirited statement from State House, President Chakwera described the Pope's acceptance of the sacred mantle as a powerful testament to "deep faith and servant leadership in a world yearning for hope." He added that millions across the globe are celebrating this divine moment of grace, unity, and spiritual renewal.

"Malawi, a nation deeply rooted in faith and moral values, stands in spiritual solidarity with Pope Leo XIV," reads part of the statement. "We offer our prayerful support as he shepherds the Church with humility, wisdom, and love."

For those unfamiliar with the new Pontiff, Pope Leo XIV--aged 69--is a man of the world. Born in Chicago, he has walked the path of a missionary in South America, earned the respect of communities in Peru where he served as a bishop, and held influential positions in the Vatican, most recently overseeing global bishop appointments.

With a foot in both the U.S. and Latin America through dual citizenship, Pope Leo XIV brings a rich blend of pastoral care and international insight. Many expect him to carry forward the torch of reform ignited by his predecessor, Pope Francis.

A new chapter begins--and the world watches with hope.