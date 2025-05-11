Nigeria: Major Health Stories Across Nigeria in April

In April 2025, Nigeria's health sector faced a mix of urgent challenges and progress.

In April 2025, Nigeria's health sector faced a mix of urgent challenges and some progress. From rising disease outbreaks and deepening concerns over HIV and immunisation gaps, to government-led interventions targeting primary healthcare and medical training, the month reflected the country's ongoing struggle to balance crisis response with long-term reform.

Global health agencies warn of rising disease outbreaks

In April, global health agencies warned that rising outbreaks of measles, meningitis, and other vaccine-preventable diseases are threatening decades of immunisation progress.

This warning came from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, as they marked World Immunisation Week from 24 to 30 April.

According to the agencies, the progress made over decades in reducing child mortality is at risk due to funding cuts, misinformation, population growth, and ongoing humanitarian crises.

They urged governments and donors to support global efforts to protect lives and sustain vaccination programmes.

Rivers, Benue, Akwa Ibom record highest HIV cases in Nigeria - Report

A new report by the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has shown that Rivers State has the highest number of Persons Living with HIV (PLWHIV) in Nigeria.

The report titled "2024 HIV Spectrum Estimates' indicates that Rivers State accounts for 208,767 HIV cases, followed by Benue State with 202,346 cases, while Akwa Ibom ranks third with 161,597 cases.

The report indicates that Lagos State, Nigeria's commercial hub, accounts for 108,649 cases, taking fourth place nationwide.

This is followed by Anambra with 100,429 cases, while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has one of the highest numbers in the North-Central region with 83,333 reported cases.

According to the report, more than two million people are currently living with HIV across the country, highlighting the need for sustained efforts in prevention, testing, and access to treatment.

Yobe targets 80% vaccination coverage by 2026

In a welcome development, the Yobe State Government said it is committed to achieving 80 per cent vaccination coverage by 2026, as part of ongoing efforts to close immunisation gaps and protect children from vaccine-preventable diseases.

Speaking at a one-day media dialogue commemorating the 2025 World Immunisation Day in Damaturu, the State Commissioner for Health, Muhammad Gana, said strategic actions are being implemented to reach underserved and vaccine-hesitant communities.

Mr Gana stressed that unvaccinated children pose a serious public health risk and contribute to repeated outbreaks of diseases such as diphtheria, cholera, cerebrospinal meningitis, and vaccine-derived polio.

"To achieve herd immunity and safeguard our communities, we must reach at least 80 per cent coverage by next year," he said.

Nigeria has the highest number of unvaccinated children globally - UNICEF

In April, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) revealed that Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, currently bears the highest burden of unvaccinated children globally.

A Health Officer at UNICEF, Bashir Elegbede, said about 2.1 million Nigerian children--representing 24 per cent of the estimated 8.7 million under-one population--have not received a single routine vaccine dose.

He said these children are referred to as "zero-dose" (ZD) children because they have not received any vaccine according to the national routine immunisation schedule.

The global target, he noted, is to reduce the number of zero-dose children by 25 per cent by 2025 and 50 per cent by 2030.

Nigerian govt to rehabilitate 18 medical schools with N110 billion - Official

The federal government has deployed N110 billion from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) High Impact Intervention Project for the rehabilitation of medical schools in 18 institutions.

The project, which forms a key pillar of the Nigerian educational sector renewal initiative, was unveiled during the inauguration of the Ministerial Committee on TETFund High Impact Intervention Project.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, emphasised that the intervention was a direct response to the urgent need to expand Nigeria's capacity to train medical professionals.

He said the medical professionals would be trained across four key disciplines: medicine, dentistry, pharmacy and nursing.

According to him, the project covers 18 universities across the six geopolitical zones and will rehabilitate and modernise key infrastructure, including lecture theatres, laboratories, clinical environments, and student hostels.

11 million people living with diabetes in Nigeria - Expert

A medical expert from Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), Kano, Zubairu Iliyasu, has said that more than 11 million people are currently living with diabetes in Nigeria, with many more remaining undiagnosed.

Mr Iliyasu, a professor, emphasised the urgent need for widespread public sensitisation on adopting healthier lifestyles to combat the growing threats of diabetes and obesity.

He spoke at the 14th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Association of Clinical Endocrinologists of Nigeria (ACEN), themed "Endocrinology and Public Health."

61.5 million Nigerians vaccinated against malaria, yellow fever, HPV, others - Official

The federal government said no fewer than 61.5 million Nigerians, mostly children have been vaccinated against measles, yellow fever, Human Papillomavirus (HPV), malaria, and Mpox from October 2023 till date.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Muyi Aina, said during the 2024 measles and yellow fever campaigns, 25.9 million children were vaccinated against measles across 26 states, while 22.5 million received yellow fever vaccines in Lagos, Yobe, and Borno states.

He also noted that Nigeria successfully controlled a cholera outbreak in eight states, including during flooding in Borno, through vaccination and other interventions.

Mr Aina said the agency is working to improve the quality of health campaigns to address outbreaks linked to gaps in routine immunisation coverage.

Nigerian govt revitalised 901 PHCs, targets additional 2,700 by 2025

The Nigerian government has revitalised 901 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the country over the past year, as part of efforts to strengthen the country's healthcare system.

The Executive Director of NPHCDA, Muyi Aina, said the revitalisation drive--implemented in collaboration with state governments, development partners, and the private sector--is aimed at ensuring every ward in Nigeria has at least one fully functional PHC capable of offering round-the-clock care.

Mr Aina added that over 2,700 PHCs are currently undergoing upgrades, with completion targeted by the end of 2025.

Lassa Fever: Death toll rises to 127 - NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said it recorded 674 confirmed cases of Lassa fever and 127 deaths in 14 weeks.

It noted that the deaths resulted in a case fatality rate of 18.8 per cent -- a slight increase from the 18.5 per cent recorded during the same period in 2024.

The NCDC said it recorded 4,025 suspected cases from January to April.

The centre stated that the cases were across 18 states and 93 local government areas, out of which 674 were confirmed.