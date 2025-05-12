South Africa: Call for Expression of Interest External Audit of Democracy Works Foundation

analysis

Democracy Works Foundation is an African not-for-profit company registered in South Africa. The objective of DWF is to strengthen and deepen democracy in Africa, by which we mean inclusive, equitable, developmental, collaborative, coalition and consensus democracy at the local, national, regional and continental level. In South Africa, DWF promotes wider civic engagement and contributes to the realisation of the core governing principles enshrined in the preamble of the South African constitution.

DWF seeks an audit firm to conduct an external audit of the 2024/2025 financial year - please click here for the full terms of reference.

Interested firms may apply by sending the following to recruitment@democracyworksfoundation.org, clearly indicating "External Audit of DWF" in the subject line of the email:

i. A brief about the firm. This must include a profile on past work done for clients within the same sector as DWF and specific experience of EU project audits.

ii. Provide a profile of the audit services team likely to be involved in the audit process.

iii. The firm should state the methodology/approach of conducting the audits.

iv. Financial proposal or budget that indicates the all-inclusive fee applicable, supported by a breakdown of costs.

Submissions must reach us before 16h30 on Tuesday 27 May 2025 to be considered.