Chad: Ks Relief-Funded Emergency Shelters Provide Life-Saving Support for Sudanese Refugees in Chad

In eastern Chad, a contribution of US$ 4.5 million by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) has provided life-changing shelter assistance to thousands of Sudanese refugees fleeing ongoing violence in Sudan, enabling their safe relocation into newly established refugee settlements.

Through a critical partnership with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and implementing partners, 5,868 refugee families--primarily women and children--have received improved emergency shelters in eastern Chad. Shelter construction includes 1,951 units in settlement extensions in Touloum, Iridimi, Kounougou, and Mile (Wadi Fira province), and Kerfi (Sila province), as well as 3,917 units in Farchana and the newly established Alacha settlement (Ouaddaï province) and Kerfi (Sila province). These efforts form part of the emergency response to the ongoing Sudanese refugee crisis, which has seen more than 794,000 people cross into Chad since April 2023, marking one of the largest and fastest-growing refugee influxes in the country's history.

"These shelters represent more than protection from the elements; they restore dignity, privacy, and a sense of security for families who have endured unimaginable trauma," said Magatte Guisse, UNHCR's Representative in Chad. "We are deeply grateful for KS Relief's commitment to Sudanese refugees and UNHCR's mission of protection and inclusion."

The shelters are designed to be culturally appropriate and easily upgradable using locally available materials. In addition, the project has employed both refugees and host community members, promoting local engagement and economic inclusion.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Refugees International Organisations Chad By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

KS Relief's contribution has also helped strengthen community resilience. As part of the shelter program, families are supported in upgrading and maintaining their homes, with guidance on disaster risk reduction and environmental sustainability. This has helped lay the groundwork for future development and the transition to more durable housing solutions.

Despite this significant progress, challenges remain. Over 290,000 refugees still live in overcrowded and precarious conditions near the border. UNHCR continues to advocate for additional support to accelerate relocations and scale up essential services in established refugee settlements.

UNHCR remains grateful to KS Relief for its vital support in Chad. This partnership has provided safer shelter, restored hope, and offered displaced families a critical first step toward rebuilding their lives after conflict. It is a powerful example of how humanitarian solidarity can transform despair into opportunity.