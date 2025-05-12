Zimbabwe: Former UK Mayor Showers Praises On Mnangagwa, Says 'He Is Doing Fantastic Job, Zimbabweans Are Happy'

FORMER Corby Town Mayor Tafadzwa Chikoto, a Zimbabwean national who was voted into the top office in 2022, has come out in support of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, describing his tenure as fantastic and amazing.

Chikoto, a long-time associate of Mnangagwa and a friendly force to ruling Zanu PF despite the UK hardline stance against the two, went as far as saying Zimbabweans were happy despite a worsening economic crisis.

He was speaking to Zanu PF's information department after touring Manhize, the site of a planned smart city and home to one of the biggest steel plants in the region and Africa, Dinson Iron and Steel Company (DISCO).

"It is not isolated to just Manhize, there is a lot of industry being resuscitated. I urge Zimbabweans to look back home with a positive eye, come back and invest in Zimbabwe, build something here together with the second republic.

"Our President is doing fantastic work, you cannot fault that. The work that he is doing counteracts every negative publicity.

"The Second Republic has done amazing work, there is major construction, major infrastructure development.

"People are happy. We are sailing through, we are crossing over," said Chikoto.

His comments fly in the face of millions unemployed youths and there is no hope of work opportunities despite the often hyped 'mega projects'.

Millions are facing starvation according to the United Nations (UN), not just in under-developed rural areas but urban areas such as the capital Harare and Bulawayo, the country's second largest city.

Chikoto is no stranger to controversy. In 2022, the ex-premier faced a public backlash after visiting Mnangagwa at State House in Harare soon after his election.