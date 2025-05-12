Zimbabwe: Former RBZ Governor Gono Accused of Presenting Hearsay in Court After Auditor Confirms There Is No Evidence

A COUPLE accused of defrauding former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Gideon Gono of ZiG137 million has dismissed submissions given by a witnessing auditor, who conceded that she had no evidence.

The Harare couple, Clark and Beverly Makoni, accused Gono of presenting hearsay as evidence in disputing the fraud allegations.

The trial continued Friday last week before regional magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

State witness and auditor Lindiwe Sabeka, called in to provide evidence that the Makonis had indeed defrauded Gono admitted under cross-examination from lawyer Admire Rubaya that her firm's audit report lacked primary evidence.

She later admitted that individuals, who were part of the team that produced the document in question had no auditing or accounting background.

Further questions around her own qualifications were raised, with Rubaya demanding that she produces documents to support her position as there was nothing to also prove she was qualified to do the job.

The State alleges that the couple forged a CR14 form in which Clark appointed himself director and company secretary and Beverly as his deputy.

The two are said to have approached ZB Bank Mutare, Valley Lodge's bank and misrepresented that they were the new shareholders and wanted to change signatories to bank accounts.

The State alleges that the couple then fraudulently took over the complainant's company and gained access to its bank accounts and stole the alleged money.