Zimbabwe: Former RBZ Governor Gono Accused of Presenting Hearsay in Court After Auditor Confirms There Is No Evidence

12 May 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

A COUPLE accused of defrauding former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Gideon Gono of ZiG137 million has dismissed submissions given by a witnessing auditor, who conceded that she had no evidence.

The Harare couple, Clark and Beverly Makoni, accused Gono of presenting hearsay as evidence in disputing the fraud allegations.

The trial continued Friday last week before regional magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

State witness and auditor Lindiwe Sabeka, called in to provide evidence that the Makonis had indeed defrauded Gono admitted under cross-examination from lawyer Admire Rubaya that her firm's audit report lacked primary evidence.

She later admitted that individuals, who were part of the team that produced the document in question had no auditing or accounting background.

Further questions around her own qualifications were raised, with Rubaya demanding that she produces documents to support her position as there was nothing to also prove she was qualified to do the job.

The State alleges that the couple forged a CR14 form in which Clark appointed himself director and company secretary and Beverly as his deputy.

The two are said to have approached ZB Bank Mutare, Valley Lodge's bank and misrepresented that they were the new shareholders and wanted to change signatories to bank accounts.

The State alleges that the couple then fraudulently took over the complainant's company and gained access to its bank accounts and stole the alleged money.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.