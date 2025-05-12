South Africa: Omotoso Faces Contravention of Immigration Act Charges

The Department of Home Affairs has confirmed the arrest of controversial televangelist, Timothy Omotoso, in East London on Saturday.

This after Omotoso and his co-accused, Lusanda Solani and Zukiswa Sitho, were acquitted by the Gqeberha High Court of 32 serious charges, including allegations of rape, racketeering and human trafficking.

"[Omotoso's] arrest follows the decision of the Minister of Home Affairs [Leon Schreiber] to reject the application submitted by Omotoso in terms of section 8(7) of the Immigration Act, which sought to overturn the earlier decision of the Department of Home Affairs to declare Omotoso as a prohibited person," the department said in a statement.

The move means Omotoso is in South Africa illegally and is subject to deportation.

"Omotoso earlier challenged his status as a prohibited person in court, and the court held that his status should be remitted back to the department for reconsideration. After carefully reconsidering the matter, the Minister upheld the decision to declare Omotoso as a prohibited person.

"In order to ensure compliance with the laws of the Republic, Omotoso is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, 12 May 2025, on charges of contravening provisions of the Immigration Act.

"The Department of Home Affairs continues to be guided by our unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law without fear or favour," the department said.