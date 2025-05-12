Zimbabwe: Amnesty International Embarks On Sexual Reproductive Health Campaign to End Obstetric Fistula

COMMUNITIES and policymakers need to understand obstetric fistula as a significant maternal health issue with far-reaching human rights consequences, Amnesty International Zimbabwe (AI) has noted.

Obstetric fistula is a medical condition in which a hole develops in the birth canal as a result of childbirth. This can be between the vagina and rectum, ureter, or bladder. It can result in incontinence of urine or feces. Complications may include depression, infertility, and social isolation.

Last Friday, AI hosted a community dialogue in Hopley, a peri-urban settlement in Harare South to discuss sexual and reproductive health as a human rights concern.

According to a social media post by AI, the event included theatre performances in collaboration with the All-Generations Drama Group, which AI trained on sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR) and related human rights issues.

Participants were educated about obstetric fistula and the related human rights violations that arise from limited access to health services and information.

During the highly interactive discussions, adolescent sexuality was demystified, and participants identified disproportionate long-term human rights implications of restricting adolescents' access to SRH services.

"By the end of the dialogue and drama performance, participants were able to, distinguish between facts and myths regarding adolescent sexuality and recognise the long-term human rights implications of restricting adolescents' access to sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services," said AI.

Participants were also educated on obstetric fistula as a significant maternal health issue with far-reaching human rights consequences.

They also appreciated the devastating consequences of child marriages and the intersecting human rights issues that arise from them.

The event was meant to create a local community network of like-minded individuals committed to standing in solidarity against child marriages, promoting sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR), and addressing obstetric fistula.

Additionally, the platform is to lobby government to rectify policy inconsistencies and implement policies that ensure everyone, especially at-risk and marginalised individuals, can fully enjoy their health rights. The strategy focuses on reducing the incidence of obstetric.

The community dialogue is part of AI efforts under the "End Fistula: Restore Dignity" campaign, which aims to address various factors that contribute to obstetric fistula and the low uptake of sexual and reproductive health (SRH) information and services.

AI says the goal is to foster a change in mindset and attitudes towards SRHR at both the community level and among policymakers.