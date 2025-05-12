South Africa: Two to Appear in Court Over Missing Journalist - South African News Briefs - May 12, 2025

Two to Appear in Court Over Missing Journalist, Partner

Two suspects arrested in connection with the disappearance of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli are set to appear in the KwaMhlanga Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga, reports SABC News. The couple was last seen in Mamelodi, Pretoria, in February. Human remains, suspected to be those of the missing couple, were found in Rust de Winter, Limpopo. At least five people have been arrested in the case so far. National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola confirmed that DNA testing is underway to verify the identities, a process expected to take up to a month.

Five Suspects Killed in KwaZulu-Natal Police Shootout

Five suspects wanted for the murder of a couple were killed in a shootout with police in Mophela, Hammersdale, KwaZulu-Natal, reports IOL. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the shooting incident took place in the Mophela area in Mpumalanga township in Hammersdale. The police said that they had received intelligence about the suspects' whereabouts and attempted to intercept their vehicle, but the suspects opened fire, prompting police to return fire. Netshiunda said a thorough search was yet to be conducted inside the suspects' vehicle, however, three firearms were found in the possession of the suspects. The suspects were linked to the murder of a 66-year-old man, who had survived a previous shooting in January, and his wife, who was killed in February.

'Child Trafficking Fight Must Start at Home'

The Department of Social Development said the fight against child trafficking and abuse must start at home, where children should feel the safest, reports EWN. As part of Child Protection Month, the department is working to empower parents and caregivers to safeguard children and prevent the exploitation of vulnerable children. This initiative follows public concern over the case of Joshlin Smith, a young girl missing for over a year, whose mother and two accomplices were recently convicted of kidnapping and human trafficking. Department spokesperson Bathembu Futshane said that Joshlin's case is not isolated, saying that many similar incidents go unnoticed, and stressed the urgent need to make homes safer for children.

