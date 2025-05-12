Uganda: Gen Muganga Rallies for African-Led Security Solutions During Uganda Visit

The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Chief of Defence Staff, General Mubarakh Muganga on Saturday, May 10, delivered a lecture to senior officers attending the Senior Command and Staff College of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) in Kimaka, as part of his visit to the neighboring country.

He also met his counterpart Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba of Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF).

The lecture titled "The Pursuit of African solutions to African problems: A case of Rwanda's bilateral interventions on the African continent" reflected on Rwanda's contributions to finding solutions to security problems affecting allies and partners on the continent.

Gen. Muganga also highlighted Rwanda's contributions to peacekeeping missions across the continent, including deployments under the United Nations and bilateral military interventions, under which the RDF helps restore stability at the request of host governments, such as Mozambique and the Central African Republic.

He reiterated the need for African countries to address continental security challenges through bilateral and multilateral arrangements to build internal resilience.

"I thank General Muganga for responding to my invitation positively and coming to deliver a lecture of opportunity to officers. Long live the brotherly relations between UPDF and RDF," Kainerugaba wrote on X.

Just recently, Kainerugaba concluded a three-day visit to Rwanda, during which he met with RDF senior leadership. He also gave a lecture at the RDF Senior Command and Staff College in Nyakinama, Musanze District.

Gen Kainerugaba reiterated the importance of defence diplomacy in securing regional peace.

"When we combine the strength of our powerful armies, there is no challenge we cannot overcome together," he said.

His visit to Rwanda also featured high-level talks with RDF commanders and Ugandan military officials, where the two sides explored avenues for enhanced cooperation in defence and regional security.