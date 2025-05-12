Uganda: Gen Muganga Rallies for African-Led Security Solutions During Uganda Visit

12 May 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Chief of Defence Staff, General Mubarakh Muganga on Saturday, May 10, delivered a lecture to senior officers attending the Senior Command and Staff College of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) in Kimaka, as part of his visit to the neighboring country.

He also met his counterpart Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba of Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF).

The lecture titled "The Pursuit of African solutions to African problems: A case of Rwanda's bilateral interventions on the African continent" reflected on Rwanda's contributions to finding solutions to security problems affecting allies and partners on the continent.

Gen. Muganga also highlighted Rwanda's contributions to peacekeeping missions across the continent, including deployments under the United Nations and bilateral military interventions, under which the RDF helps restore stability at the request of host governments, such as Mozambique and the Central African Republic.

He reiterated the need for African countries to address continental security challenges through bilateral and multilateral arrangements to build internal resilience.

"I thank General Muganga for responding to my invitation positively and coming to deliver a lecture of opportunity to officers. Long live the brotherly relations between UPDF and RDF," Kainerugaba wrote on X.

Just recently, Kainerugaba concluded a three-day visit to Rwanda, during which he met with RDF senior leadership. He also gave a lecture at the RDF Senior Command and Staff College in Nyakinama, Musanze District.

Gen Kainerugaba reiterated the importance of defence diplomacy in securing regional peace.

"When we combine the strength of our powerful armies, there is no challenge we cannot overcome together," he said.

His visit to Rwanda also featured high-level talks with RDF commanders and Ugandan military officials, where the two sides explored avenues for enhanced cooperation in defence and regional security.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.