Nigeria: Delta Central APC Dispels Division Rumour, Reaffirms Support for Tinubu, Oborevwori, Dafinone

In a strategic meeting held on Sunday at the residence of Senator Ede Dafinone, leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta Central Senatorial District reiterated their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and Senator Dafinone, while calling for unity within the party and dismissing reports of internal disagreement.

The meeting, chaired by Delta Central APC leader Chief Paulinus Akpeki, brought together top stakeholders from across the district, signaling a renewed focus on party cohesion and strategic alignment.

Chief Akpeki emphasized discipline and collaboration, urging members to work together to strengthen the party's presence across Delta State. He described the political landscape as evolving and stressed the need to remain focused and unified.

Senator Dafinone, in his address, presented an update on his activities in the Senate and development efforts in Delta Central. He encouraged party members to engage with his office to access available opportunities, particularly federal and state programs. He also stressed the importance of involving local party structures in project execution to avoid miscommunication.

Addressing speculation of a disagreement with former Deputy Senate President Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Dafinone dismissed the claims, stating: "There is no rift between myself and Senator Omo-Agege. We must not allow baseless rumors to distract us from our collective goals."

The senator also noted that with Governor Oborevwori's defection to the APC, he is now recognized as the party's leader in Delta State.

He encouraged party members to support the governor's leadership for the benefit of the state and the party's future.

Chief Akpeki echoed this sentiment, describing the development as a significant and a game changing moment for the party and encouraging members to embrace it.

A vote of confidence in President Tinubu, Governor Oborevwori, and Senator Dafinone was moved by State Financial Secretary Mr. William Deniran, and was seconded by State Publicity Secretary Valentine Onojeghuo. The motion received unanimous support from attendees.

Updates on the APC's membership registration exercise were also provided, with assurances that issues would be addressed promptly.

