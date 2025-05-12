Nigeria: APC Will Split Soon - Ganduje, Others Will Defect to PDP - Sule Lamido

It's impossible - Ruling party

A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is likely to split soon, with its national chairman, Dr..Abdullahi Ganduje, and others possibly defecting to the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Lamido, a former minister of Foreign Affairs and chieftain of the PDP stated this while delivering a keynote address at the PDP congress held at Aminu Kano Triangle in Jigawa.

Daily Trust reports that many leaders of the PDP including senators, governors, members of the House of Representatives and others have defected to the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Political analysts however, argued that it is a bad omen for democracy pointing to a drift to one-party state. Some political pundits have also argued that there would be implosion in the APC following the influx of opposition members into its fold ahead of the next general elections.

Lamido said, "I'm confident that all those who left the PDP will return, including Ganduje, because very soon, the APC will burst and split into factions, having accommodated people with different mindsets.

"I said it, and I repeat: within six months, all those who defected to the APC will come back, and the PDP will rise with full force to wrest power in 2027."

The Jigawa former governor however, urged party members not to be discouraged by the defection of some elected officials to the APC, attributing their actions to fear of intimidation and harassment.

But reacting, the APC National Director of Publicity, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim, told Daily Trust in a telephone interview last night that "The PDP is dreaming because it is getting depleted everyday."

The APC said, "They are dreaming. They have now started hallucinating, thinking that there will be a reverse trend. But APC is stronger and is not threatened by anything as to warrant a counter defection."