Nigeria: PDP Governors, Wike Meet in Abuja Over Defections, Party Crisis

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday held a closed-door meeting in Abuja following the protracted crisis and wave of defections that hit the party in recent time.

The meeting was still in progress at the Bauchi State Governor's lodge at the time of filing this report.

The PDP has been enmeshed in crisis since it lost power to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015. Since then, the party has been struggling to reconcile its aggrieved members to enable it reclaim power.

Former governors, members of the National Working Committee, (NWC) led by the acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum, were also part of the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting was not made public, but sources told Daily Trust that the meeting was not unconnected with the recent wave of defections to the APC and the crisis bedeviling the party. It was also gathered that the meeting would discuss the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting tentatively slated for May 27.

Sources also told Daily Trust that the issue of zoning, and the 2027 election was to be deliberated during the meeting.

Some of the governors at the meeting were Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara).

Former governors were Ahmed Muhammed Makarfi, (Kaduna), Bukola Saraki (Kwara), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), Babangida Aliyu (Niger), Achike Udenwa (Imo), Liyel Imoke (Cross River), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Olagunsoye Oyinlola (Osun), Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Udom Emmanuel, (Akwa Ibom) and many others.