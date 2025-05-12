Senegal launches its Community Agricultural Cooperative (CAC) during Africa Food Systems Forum 2025 launch event, setting the stage for community-led agricultural transformation

Senegal’s youthful leadership positions the country as a catalyst for food systems innovation and sovereignty

AFS Forum 2025 will convene over 6,000 stakeholders from 29 August to 5 September 2025 in Dakar, Senegal under the theme: “Africa’s Youth: Leading Collaboration, Innovation, and Implementation of Africa’s Food Systems Transformation”

Dakar, Senegal, 9 May 2025 – Senegal today launched the Community Agricultural Cooperative (CAC), the first flagship legacy programme of the Africa Food Systems Forum 2025, during the official Forum launch event at the Grand Théâtre de Dakar. The initiative marks a bold commitment to youth-led, community-driven agricultural transformation across Africa.

The CAC programme, spearheaded by Senegal’s Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Livestock, is designed to strengthen local agricultural ecosystems through scalable cooperative models that prioritise food sovereignty, inclusive growth, and innovation. It will be showcased at the full Forum convening later this year.

The launch event, held at the Grand Théâtre de Dakar, marks the start of the Forum’s 2025 preparations, culminating in the main summit from 29 August to 5 September 2025 in Dakar, Senegal. The event was co-chaired by H.E. Ousmane Sonko, Prime Minister of Senegal, and H.E. Hailemariam Desalegn, Chair of the Africa Food Systems Forum and former Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

H.E Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, Prime Minister of Senegal, said:

"We are determined to show that transformation can be homegrown, Senegal is not following blueprints written elsewhere. We are here to invest in our own people, our own solutions, and our own future. The CAC programme is just one example of how we are putting our belief in local innovation into action. This is how Africa’s next chapter will be written, by Africans, for Africa."

Youth at the Centre of Africa’s Food Systems Transformation

Youth leadership will be a core theme of the Africa Food Systems launch. A young Senegalese innovator presented Vision 2050, followed by a youth-moderated high-level dialogue with ministers and leaders on investment in integrated agri-food systems. Senegal, with one of the world’s youngest populations and youngest governments, is positioning itself as a catalyst for continental renewal.

Dr. Mabouba Diagne, Senegal’s Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty, and Livestock highlighted the urgency and opportunity ahead.

"For Senegal, the Community Agricultural Cooperative is part of a bigger journey towards real sovereignty over our food systems. We have one of the youngest populations in the world.

“And our young people, the agripreneurs, the digital pioneers, are ready to lead. Hosting the Africa Food System’s Forum and launching a legacy they can be proud of is all about creating futures built on resilience, dignity, and innovation.”

Political Leadership and Investment Mobilisation

Senegal was unanimously selected to host the Africa Food Systems Forum after a rigorous three-month selection process. The country's innovative agricultural strategies and Vision 2050 initiative were recognised for their leadership in advancing food and nutrition security, particularly through the engagement of young people and women in agri-food systems.

The event concluded with a high-level panel featuring H.E. Ousmane Sonko, H.E. Hailemariam Desalegn, which explored strategies for mobilising domestic resources in order to accelerate food sovereignty; in turn, driving food systems transformation.

Now in its 15th year, the Africa Food Systems Forum is the continent’s premier platform for advancing inclusive and sustainable food systems solutions, attracting over 6,000 delegates. Past editions have catalysed multi-million-dollar investment deals, policy reforms, and collaborations that continue to shape Africa’s agricultural landscape. In 2024, African governments collectively sought USD $13.5 billion to support country-led flagship policy initiatives.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Senegal Governance Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Amath Pathe Sene, Managing Director of the Africa Food Systems Forum, spoke about the stakes and opportunities:

“Every day, across our continent, young farmers, entrepreneurs, and technologists are rethinking what is possible. Dakar 2025 will be a catalyst for action, led by the energy and creativity of Africa’s youth. They are building the food systems of tomorrow, and it is our responsibility to back them with everything we have.”

The 2025 edition will build on this legacy, offering a unique convening space for heads of state, government leaders, scientists, entrepreneurs, farmers, youth innovators, private sector actors, civil society organisations, and development partners to share progress, identify gaps, and commit to action.