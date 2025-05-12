Somalia, Qatar Discuss Boosting Bilateral Cooperation and Development Support

Mogadisho, Somalia — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre met Sunday with Qatar's Ambassador to Somalia, Dr. Abdullah Bin Salem Al Nuaimi, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

During the meeting held at the Prime Minister's office in Mogadishu, both officials explored ways to enhance Qatar's support for Somalia's national priorities, particularly in the areas of security, development, and the implementation of the National Transformation Plan (NTP 2025-2029).

Prime Minister Barre expressed appreciation for Qatar's longstanding diplomatic and developmental partnership with Somalia, highlighting the Gulf nation's consistent support in infrastructure development and essential public services, including education and healthcare.

Ambassador Al Nuaimi reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to deepening its engagement in Somalia's progress, pledging continued assistance across various sectors critical to the country's stability and growth.

The meeting reflects a broader regional effort to consolidate peace and development in the Horn of Africa, where strategic alliances remain vital to countering insecurity and fostering economic resilience.