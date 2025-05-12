Somalia, Qatar Discuss Boosting Bilateral Cooperation and Development Support

12 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadisho, Somalia — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre met Sunday with Qatar's Ambassador to Somalia, Dr. Abdullah Bin Salem Al Nuaimi, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

During the meeting held at the Prime Minister's office in Mogadishu, both officials explored ways to enhance Qatar's support for Somalia's national priorities, particularly in the areas of security, development, and the implementation of the National Transformation Plan (NTP 2025-2029).

Prime Minister Barre expressed appreciation for Qatar's longstanding diplomatic and developmental partnership with Somalia, highlighting the Gulf nation's consistent support in infrastructure development and essential public services, including education and healthcare.

Ambassador Al Nuaimi reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to deepening its engagement in Somalia's progress, pledging continued assistance across various sectors critical to the country's stability and growth.

The meeting reflects a broader regional effort to consolidate peace and development in the Horn of Africa, where strategic alliances remain vital to countering insecurity and fostering economic resilience.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.