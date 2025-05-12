Kenya: Bandit Killed, 33 Stolen Cattle Recovered in Baringo Raid

11 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Security agents in Baringo County have recovered 33 stolen cattle following a fierce gunfight with armed bandits in Mukutani Sub-county.

According to a police report, the incident occurred at around 10.20am in the Partalooi area, approximately 25 kilometers west of Mukutani Police Station.

The incident unfolded when about 20 raiders suspected to be from Pokot reportedly attacked residents Joel Lolkurti and Paul Sambu of Kiserian Location, making away with the livestock.

A confrontation ensued between the raiders and National Police Reservists (NPRs) stationed in the area.

Security agents, including NPRs and other patrol teams operating under a multi-agency framework, responded by blocking potential escape routes around Nosidan Gate B.

"At around 1530hrs, the raiders were intercepted. A heavy and fierce exchange of fire followed, during which the raiders were overpowered, resulting in one raider being gunned down. Several others escaped with injuries," the National Police Service (NPS) reported.

During the exchange, one NPR officer, identified as Jamleck Parkitore, sustained injuries to his hand and leg.

He was evacuated and rushed to Kabarnet Referral Hospital, where he is reported to be in stable condition.

All 33 cattle were successfully recovered and later returned to their rightful owners through a coordinated effort by the security teams.

The NPS lauded the swift response of the officers and urged local communities to continue supporting ongoing efforts under Operation Maliza Uhalifu, aimed at curbing banditry and restoring peace in the region.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.