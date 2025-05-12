Sudan Accuses Puntland of Facilitating Military Support to RSF Via Bosaso Airport

Khartoum — Sudan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has officially lodged a complaint with the Federal Government of Somalia, accusing Puntland's regional administration of using Bosaso Airport as a hub for transporting mercenaries and military supplies to Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In a formal letter, Khartoum claims that the airport has become a strategic point for the movement of fighters and arms, allegedly supporting the RSF, a paramilitary group that has been engaged in a violent conflict with Sudan's national army since the collapse of the country's power-sharing agreement in 2023.

Sudan's government argues that these operations are being carried out covertly and accuses Puntland authorities of either facilitating or overlooking the illicit activities. The RSF, led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), is battling for control of Sudan, causing widespread instability and displacement.

Somali officials have yet to publicly comment on the complaint, though diplomatic sources in Mogadishu suggest the government is actively investigating the allegations through its security and intelligence agencies. No response has been received from Puntland officials regarding the claims.

The complaint comes amid rising regional tensions, with concerns that Sudan's ongoing conflict may have broader implications for neighboring countries. The Somali government, which has long struggled with its own security challenges, faces mounting pressure to clarify its position on the war in Sudan and prevent its territory from being used to fuel the conflict.

The matter is expected to be addressed in upcoming cabinet discussions in Somalia, with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi likely to engage in talks on how to resolve the issue diplomatically.