Somalia: Somali President Mulls Replacing Mogadishu Mayor - Sources

11 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is considering removing the Mayor of Mogadishu and Governor of the Benadir region, Mohamed Ahmed Amir, barely five months after his appointment, reliable sources told Shabelle Media.

Amir was appointed to the post on December 10, 2024, but sources close to the presidential palace say the head of state has grown dissatisfied with his performance and is now weighing potential replacements.

According to officials familiar with the matter, President Mohamud is currently deliberating between two senior Somali diplomats as possible successors: Ambassador Mohamed Abdullahi Ahmed, known as "Mohamed Dheere," who currently serves in Serbia, and Daahir Hassan Hussein, Somalia's ambassador to the United States.

The decision, which has yet to be finalized, is said to be part of a broader strategy to reinvigorate the leadership of the Benadir region amid ongoing governance and security challenges in the capital.

Neither the presidency nor Mayor Amir's office has issued an official statement regarding the reports.

The potential shake-up comes as President Mohamud's administration faces mounting pressure to deliver on promises of improved public services, enhanced security, and institutional reform in the capital city. The Benadir region, which encompasses Mogadishu, remains a key political and economic hub in Somalia.

Further developments are expected in the coming days as consultations continue behind closed doors.

