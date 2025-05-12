Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Unveils New Drainage System Plan to Address Flooding

11 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Mayor of Mogadishu, Mohamed Ahmed Amir, has announced a new initiative aimed at constructing a modern drainage system to address the city's persistent flooding during rainy seasons.

The mega project is supported by senior officials of the Somali federal government, who are working together to ensure its successful implementation.

The new drainage system is designed to mitigate the effects of heavy rains, which frequently cause widespread flooding in various parts of the city. The plan includes the construction of new drainage channels and infrastructure to better manage stormwater and prevent waterlogging in residential and commercial areas.

Mayor Jim'ale highlighted the importance of the project in reducing the damage caused by seasonal floods, which often disrupt daily life and damage property. He expressed confidence that the new system will significantly improve the city's resilience to rainstorms, benefiting residents and businesses alike.

The Somali government has committed additional resources to the project, with national leaders prioritizing the improvement of urban infrastructure in Mogadishu. The initiative is also expected to receive technical support and funding from international partners to ensure its effectiveness and sustainability.

The mayor called on residents to cooperate with the authorities in maintaining the new drainage systems and ensuring they remain functional during future rainy seasons.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.