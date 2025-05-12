Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Unveils New Drainage System Plan to Address Flooding

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Mayor of Mogadishu, Mohamed Ahmed Amir, has announced a new initiative aimed at constructing a modern drainage system to address the city's persistent flooding during rainy seasons.

The mega project is supported by senior officials of the Somali federal government, who are working together to ensure its successful implementation.

The new drainage system is designed to mitigate the effects of heavy rains, which frequently cause widespread flooding in various parts of the city. The plan includes the construction of new drainage channels and infrastructure to better manage stormwater and prevent waterlogging in residential and commercial areas.

Mayor Jim'ale highlighted the importance of the project in reducing the damage caused by seasonal floods, which often disrupt daily life and damage property. He expressed confidence that the new system will significantly improve the city's resilience to rainstorms, benefiting residents and businesses alike.

The Somali government has committed additional resources to the project, with national leaders prioritizing the improvement of urban infrastructure in Mogadishu. The initiative is also expected to receive technical support and funding from international partners to ensure its effectiveness and sustainability.

The mayor called on residents to cooperate with the authorities in maintaining the new drainage systems and ensuring they remain functional during future rainy seasons.