Somalia: At Least 11 Killed As Heavy Rains Lash Mogadishu, Says Mayor

Mogadishu, Somalia — At least 11 people have been killed in Mogadishu following unusually heavy rains that have battered the Somali capital in recent days, the city's mayor said Saturday.

"Eleven people have died due to the rains. I was told that such rainfall hasn't been seen in the past nine years," Mogadishu Mayor Mohamed Ahmed Amir told reporters during a visit to flood-affected areas.

The torrential downpour began late Friday night and continued into Saturday morning, overwhelming the city's poorly maintained drainage system. Streets were turned into rivers, homes in low-lying areas were submerged, and hundreds of families were forced to flee their homes.

Witnesses who spoke to Shabelle TV on the flooded streets reported vehicles swept away by floodwaters and power outages in several districts.

The downpours have inundated several neighborhoods, destroyed homes, and disrupted transport and business activities, particularly in central markets such as Bakara. Many families have been displaced, and local authorities are scrambling to provide emergency assistance.

The Banadir regional administration said it is working to support those affected and is appealing for national and international aid to prevent a worsening humanitarian situation.

Somalia has been increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events, including floods and droughts, driven by climate change and poor urban infrastructure. Floods during previous rainy seasons have killed dozens and displaced thousands across the country.