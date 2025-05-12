Somalia: Somali Govt Reopens Dolow Airstrip After Security Closure

Mogadishu — Somalia's Ministry of Internal Security announced Sunday the reopening of the Dolow airstrip in the Gedo region, lifting a ban on domestic flights imposed following a security incident last year.

The Security Minister of Somalia, Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail Fartaag, said in a statement sent to the newsrooms that the decision was made to address the needs of Gedo residents, particularly ahead of the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage season.

The airstrip had been closed since December 23, 2024, after a Halla Airlines flight, 60-AAB, en route from Mogadishu to Kismayo, was hijacked and forcibly diverted to Dolow, violating Somalia's aviation laws.

"Recognizing the public's need to use the Dolow airstrip, and following assurances from the Dolow administration and regional security forces to jointly safeguard the facility, we have decided to reopen it effective May 11, 2025," the statement read.

The closure had stranded many residents, including those traveling to Mogadishu for medical or business purposes. Jubaland's regional government had repeatedly accused the federal authorities of using the ban to punish the local population.

The reopening is expected to restore vital connectivity for the region, facilitating travel and commerce as local people have been waiting for this to come.