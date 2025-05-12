Malawi: Chaos, Courts and Controversy - Mzimba Central MCP Primaries Descend Into Political Farce

What was supposed to be a democratic exercise to select a parliamentary candidate for the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in Mzimba Central has instead erupted into a spectacle of confusion, courtroom drama, and allegations of backroom manipulation--laying bare the growing dysfunction within the party's ranks.

On paper, Presidential Advisor Adamson Kuseri Mkandawire clinched an overwhelming victory in the primaries held on Saturday, amassing 262 votes against a paltry 5 for his opponent, Vitumbiko Mumba. But behind the figures lies a troubling tale of political coercion, violence, and procedural irregularities that have cast a long shadow over the legitimacy of the results.

The primaries, originally scheduled to take place at Chamaliwa Primary School, had to be hastily relocated to Katunguwiru Primary School under heavy security presence after violent scenes erupted during early preparations. MCP officials on the ground, including elections presiding officer Maxwell Thyolera, acknowledged the unrest, but downplayed its significance--despite it leading to a full venue change.

"The violence forced us to change the venue," Thyolera admitted to Nyasatimes. "We had to ensure safety, so we moved to a more secure location."

But Mumba, the losing candidate, says the rot runs far deeper.

Even before a single ballot was cast, Mumba had filed an injunction at the Lilongwe High Court, seeking to block the primaries entirely. His grievance? The party allegedly planned to use an electoral college that was never agreed upon by all stakeholders, flouting internal consensus reached in a January meeting. Assistant Registrar Eliya Zawanda subsequently referred the matter to the Mzuzu High Court, stressing the need to avoid "judge shopping"--an implicit warning that judicial integrity was at risk of being undermined in this escalating saga.

Legal analysts and political observers are now questioning how the MCP, which touts itself as a party of law and order, could preside over such a chaotic and potentially unlawful process.

"This is not just about one constituency," said one political analyst who requested anonymity. "This reflects a dangerous culture within the ruling party--where due process can be discarded, dissent suppressed, and security forces used to sanitize political theatre masquerading as democracy."

As it stands, Mkandawire's win may hold on paper, but the court challenge, the violence, and the procedural manipulation have severely tainted the credibility of the results. Mumba's legal challenge, now before the Mzuzu High Court, could set a precedent with far-reaching consequences for MCP's internal democracy--or lack thereof.

With general elections looming, the ruling party cannot afford to have its own house in such visible disarray. Yet in Mzimba Central, the cracks are no longer just visible--they're gaping.