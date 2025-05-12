Rwanda: Ngirente Calls for Peace During Thanksgiving Mass for Pope Leo XIV

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente, on Sunday, May 11, urged the Catholic faithful and Rwandans at large to promote peace as the country advances development.

He made the remarks during a thanksgiving mass for the election of the new Pope Leo XIV, held at Regina Pacis Parish in Kigali.

The Prime Minister was flanked by the Minister of Local Government, Patrice Mugenzi, Minister of Gender and Family Promotion, Consolée Uwimana, the High Commissioner of Zimbabwe to Rwanda, Charity Manyeruke, and EU Ambassador to Rwanda, Belén Calvo Uyarra, among other dignitaries.

Born Robert Francis Prevost, the new Pope was elected on May 8, by the College of Cardinals on the second day of the conclave. The 69-year-old is the first U.S-born pope in the Church's 2000-year history.

Ngirente noted that the Rwandan government welcomed the election of the new pope and wished him the best in his new role. He also noted that the country takes pride in the fact that it was the first time Rwanda was represented in the papal conclave by Cardinal Antoine Kambanda.

"We believe that the new Pope will continue in the footsteps of late Pope Francis and the government will continue the longstanding partnership with the church."

Echoing the pope's call for peace, Ngirente said: "Let peace reign in our families. Wherever we are, let us strive to live in peace with each other. It will help us in social cohesion and further progressing in our development journey."

"There is no development without security," he added.

Ngirente called on the Christians to support Pope Leo XIV in the fulfillment of his new responsibilities by being committed to delivering on each person's duties in their lives.

Bishop Vincent Harolimana, the Vice President of the Episcopal Conference of Rwanda, said the congregation should be inspired by God's endless love for them and extend the same love to others, especially the poor, those in suffering, and orphans, among others.

He thanked God for the election of the new pope and thanked Rwandan Christians for their prayers as the conclave elected Pope Leo XIV, while also praying for him to be guided as he takes on the leadership of the church.

Archbishop Arnaldo Catalan, Apostolic Nuncio (Vatican's ambassador) to Rwanda, thanked God for the new pontiff and gave a brief background of his work in different countries.

Remarking that Sunday was also the World's Day of Vocation, he reminded the congregation that God calls everyone to be shepherds in their line of duty, emphasizing that vocation is not only relevant to priests and nuns; but also everyone has a duty to take care of everyone and everything entrusted to them as striving for holiness.

Pope Leo XIV succeeded Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88, on April 21, after leading the Church since 2013. He was widely known for his pastoral approach and advocacy for social justice.

Reacting to the election of Pope Leo XIV, Cardinal Antoine Kambanda said: "The election of Pope Leo XIV was a good surprise to many people," which proved the choice of the Holy Spirit.