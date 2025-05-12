Nigeria: Army Busts Illegal Bunkering Sites, Recover 591,000 Litres of Stolen Crude Oil in Niger Delta

Troops of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, have successfully dismantled 21 illegal refining sites, arrested 36 suspected oil thieves and confiscated over 591,000 litres of stolen products across the Niger Delta.

The operation, which was conducted between April 28 and May 11, 2025, was carried out in operational synergy with other security agencies.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Realtions, 6 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Sunday, said the operation was part of the ongoing crackdown against oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta region.

The statement read in part: "In Rivers State, several operations were conducted with remarkable achievements recorded. This was evident around Orashi Game Reserve/Okolomade area in Abua/Odual Local Government Area (LGA), where troops discovered and traced a hose, which spanned over 15 kilometres connected to an illegal loading point.

"In a follow-up operations conducted, five illegal refining sites with a large metal tank loaded with over 350,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO) were handled inline with subsisting operational mandate.

"These were in addition to a large ovens, with a massive dugout, filled over 100,000 litres of stolen crude handled appropriately. Several items, including a pumping machine, borehole, electric cables and sockets were recovered at the scene.

"At the fringes of the notorious Imo River, troops destroyed seven illegal refining sites, confiscated 1,428 bags of stolen products estimated to be over 21,500 litres of crude, demobilized five boats used for the illicit venture, with 38 drum pots and fifteen drum receivers destroyed.

"In similar operations conducted, troops intercepted a truck with Registration number EFR 302 XA at Elelenwa, Eleme LGA, loaded with 20,000 litres of stolen products. At Otokolomabie and Coconut Estate in Bonny LGA, following local intelligence, troops discovered a Pureputt boat hidden in the Creeks, filled with over 10,000 litres of stolen products.

"Relatedly, at Okarki Forest in Ahoada West LGA, an illegal refining site, consisting an oven, receiver waste pit and a 50 meters long hose were destroyed.

"While, Bayelsa State, troops intercepted a DAF XF380 Tanker truck with Registration number ABM 210 XA Rivers State loaded with 45,000 litres of stolen AGO. Three suspected oil thieves were apprehended with the truck.

"Likewise, in a Creek between Oyeregbene and Babragbene Communities in Southern Ijaw LGA, a wooden boat loaded with over 1,000 litres of stolen crude was concealed in the Creek.

"Similarly, in Akwa Ibom State, acting on credible intelligence, troops intercepted a Tanker truck with Registration number DAM 97 XA suspected to be conveying over 16,500 litres of stolen crude at Ring Road 2 in Uyo LGA. The driver of the vehicle left the engine running and fled on sighting troops.

"In Delta State, around Ovrogbor waterside in Isoko South LGA, troops pursued two Toyota Camry vehicles with registration number WWR 542 AJ and GB JI 70 AA. The vehicles were intercepted at Ada - Inri Community. It was discovered to have been loaded with over 1,250 litres of illegally refined AGO.

"At Egbokodo general area in Warri South LGA, 38 sacks filled with over 1,175 litres of stolen crude hidden in the bush. Troops in snap checks at Koka general area in Oshimili South, LGA, intercepted a Honda vehicle with Registration number AAA 289 BM.

"In a thorough search conducted on the vehicle, two locally fabricated pistols, a cutlass, cartridges and a sum of twenty five thousand one hundred (N25,100.00) only were recovered. All the suspects arrested were handed over to the relevant agency for prosecution, while seizures made were handled inline with operational mandate."