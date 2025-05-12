Malawi: 'You've Started a Fire You Can't Put Out' - Chisale Slams MCP Over Mponela Violence

Malawi's political temperature is boiling -- and Norman Chisale has just thrown fuel on the fire.

In the aftermath of a brazen daylight attack in Mponela, where a minibus carrying DPP supporters was shot at and torched, Chisale -- former presidential aide and senior Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) figure -- is pointing the finger squarely at the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) youth thugs.

In a video gone viral, chaos erupts as gunfire cracks, and smoke billows from a burning vehicle. The victims were returning from a rally in Ntchisi, addressed by DPP's Central Region Vice President Alfred Gangata. Several were left injured and traumatized.

But what's more shocking is not just the violence -- it's the silence that followed.

Chisale says he rushed to the police -- only to find indifference and inaction.

"The police have done absolutely nothing. Not even a token response," Chisale seethed. "So I defended my people. And I won't apologize for it."

Labeling the ambush a deliberate act of political terrorism, Chisale unleashed a scathing attack on the MCP, accusing it of nurturing a culture of brutality and fear.

"This is no longer politics -- this is war on democracy," he said. "If MCP thinks it can silence us through bloodshed and cowardly ambushes, they've clearly forgotten history."

But his most chilling words were reserved for the ruling party's leadership:

"You've started a fire you cannot control. And when it spreads, don't pretend you didn't light the match."

Chisale warned of uncontrollable retaliation if the violence persists, throwing down the gauntlet in a country already on edge.

The attack -- and the weak police response -- has reignited fears of state-sponsored impunity and deep-rooted political intolerance as Malawi marches toward the 2025 elections.

Civil society leaders and ordinary Malawians are now demanding more than condemnations -- they want action, accountability, and an end to the violence before democracy is engulfed in flames.