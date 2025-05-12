Nigeria: Safe School Protection Squad - IGP Vows Swift Response to Threats

Determined to combat the rising threats to educational institutions across the country, the Inspector General of Police, (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, has launched the Safe School Protection Squad in Delta State.

The launch was followed by a two-day stakeholders' forum focused on strengthening school safety and enhancing community integration in educational protection efforts.

Represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5, AIG Salman-Dogo Garba, the IGP emphasized the critical need to insulate schools from insecurity.

"The Safe School Protection Squad is the heartbeat of our nationwide safe school initiative," the IGP stated.

"Its mandate is clear -- protect learning spaces, respond rapidly to threats, and guarantee that the right to education remains unshaken by criminality."

The theme of the event, "Strengthening Security Resilience and Integration of Host Communities in the Protection of Education," resonated through presentations and expert-led training sessions.

In his keynote address, CP Abayomi Shogunle, the national coordinator of the Safe School Protection Squad, highlighted Nigeria's security challenges, especially those affecting schools.

"From kidnappings to vandalism and even closures of schools, the educational sector has faced relentless threats.

"Our government's signing of the Safe School Declaration in December 2019 affirms our commitment to reversing this trend. Education is not optional -- it is the foundation of our national development," Shogunle said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In a show of solidarity with the initiative, Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu, commended the Nigeria Police for prioritising school safety.

"We are impressed by this proactive initiative from the police. No investment in security is too much when it concerns the future of our children," he said.

The Nigeria Police also announced the establishment of a nationwide command and control center for the Safe School Squad, situated at Force Headquarters. A dedicated 24-hour emergency line (08077357777) has been activated for reporting any school-related security incident anywhere in the country.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Edafe Bright, who issued the press statement, underscored the Delta State Command's readiness to support the squad's deployment across all educational zones in the state.

"Our officers are trained, our communities are informed, and the synergy with sister agencies is stronger than ever. The safety of our children will not be compromised," he affirmed.

The forum, gathered a broad spectrum of participants, including security experts, educators, traditional rulers, students and civil society groups.