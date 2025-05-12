Nigeria: Economic Diversification - Grant States N5bn Tourism Investment Funds, Akwa Ibom Tells Federal Govt

For the ongoing economic reforms by the federal government to yield fruits, Akwa Ibom State has made a case for a monthly disbursement of N5 billion to the sub-nationals by the federal government for the promotion of tourism sector.

The investment cash would help shore up the tourism sites for more attractions by fun seekers, investors, visitors and tourists, thereby creating huge alternative income generation avenues for states for more development and job creation.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the forthcoming Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN) programme in Uyo, later this month, the honorary special adviser to Governor Umo Eno, on Culture and Tourism, Nkereuwem Onung, said such intervention from the centre would serve as a major economic diversification drive across states.

He noted that Akwa Ibom has done much to recreate other income generating areas especially in tourism under the current administration's ARISE Agenda blueprint, with billions of naira invested in revamping the cultural heritage sites, new tourism and hospitality hub along Dominic Utuk Avenue, Uyo, as well as rural development intervention schemes across the 31 local government areas.

He noted that the state has peace as her major tourism product, adding that security has combined to make the state a rallying point for visitors as the administration, Onung added, was strongly committed to making the Niger Delta state the beacon of investment destination in the country.

"We are going to showcase our tourism potentials to the world as the administration of Governor Eno, turns two years on May 29," he stressed, noting that the state has invested more than the federal government in the area of tourism, and appealed for more lifeline from the centre.

"The state government has invested so much in community infrastructure, education, training and empowerment as components of the ARISE Agenda in tourism," he noted, assuring that more Gross Domestic Product (GDP) would be generated to boost the economy aside the crude oil proceeds.