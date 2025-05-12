Malawi: Chaos, Accusations, and Courtroom Battles - Mzuzu High Court to Rule On Explosive MCP Primaries Dispute

12 May 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By By Burnett Munthali

A political inferno is raging in Mzimba Central as the fate of a disputed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) primary election now lies in the hands of the Mzuzu High Court -- after violence, backdoor maneuvers, and bitter accusations shook the party to its core.

At the heart of the drama is Vitumbiko Mumba, who claims he was blindsided by a secretive election that handed the MCP ticket to President Lazarus Chakwera's close aide, Adamson Kuseri Mkandawire.

As tensions escalated, tyres were set ablaze, stones flew, and armed police stormed the scene -- forcing party officials to shift the venue in a cloak-and-dagger move from Chamaliba to Katungubiri.

Despite the chaos, the election rolled on -- with Mkandawire sweeping 262 votes, while Mumba, stranded abroad and unaware of the vote, managed only five. He has since launched a fierce legal battle to overturn the results, accusing the party of violating internal agreements and rigging the process through an unapproved electoral college.

"This is a betrayal," Mumba fumed. "No one informed me. We had agreed the NEC would verify the electoral college before any vote."

His lawyer, Khumbo Soko, raced to the Lilongwe High Court seeking an urgent injunction -- but Assistant Registrar Eliya Zawanda swiftly redirected the case to Mzuzu to prevent any claims of "judge shopping."

Now, all eyes are on the Mzuzu High Court, where the next ruling could blow the lid off deeper fractures within the ruling party.

Mkandawire has fired back, accusing Mumba of orchestrating the violence to block the primaries.

"Thugs in a brand new Prado came and started beating people," Mkandawire said. "They followed us even after we changed venues. We had to call in more police."

But Mumba is sticking to his guns, saying the primary election was illegal from the start and driven by shadowy figures within the party hierarchy.

Observers warn the unfolding courtroom clash could set a bombshell precedent for how intra-party disputes are resolved ahead of Malawi's 2025 elections.

Political analyst Ernest Thindwa didn't mince words: "This is a serious test for MCP. If party primaries are seen as manipulated, it undermines their entire democratic credibility."

The court ruling could upend not just the Mzimba Central race -- but shake the foundation of party democracy in Malawi.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.