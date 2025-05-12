Liberia: South-Eastern Alliance Damns Morlu and Jackson

Monrovia — A Liberian group, South-Eastern Alliance of Liberia (SEAL) condemns recent remarks and actions by the head of STAND, Mulbah Morlu, Attorney Isaac Jackson, and other former officials of the past administration, accusing them of attempting to destabilize Liberia through misinformation and political agitation.

SEAL expresses particular concern over call by Mulbah Morlu, also former Chairman of the Ex-ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) for Liberians to gather on July 17, 2025 to protest.

The group criticizes the call as a veiled attempt to incite unrest and undermine national progress.

SEAL points to Morlu's controversial past, referencing widely circulated audio recordings in which he made damning allegations against former President George Weah. They questions his credibility and moral standing, noting that:

"The last time we checked, Mr. Morlu fabricated a story about meeting former U.S. President Barack Obama during his inauguration--a blatant lie that highlights his long record of dishonesty."

The group also recalls how Morlu previously accused former President Weah of inappropriate behavior toward female staffers before dismissing those claims as "liquor talk," further portraying him as erratic and manipulative.

Turning to Attorney Isaac Jackson, SEAL describes him as a political opportunist with a record of betrayal. They accused him of disrespecting the late Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine in pursuit of favor from former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Mr. Jackson has a long history of badmouthing his benefactors to secure jobs," SEAL stated. "No serious national discourse should give him an inch of credibility. He is a bad influence on this generation and a disservice to the values of public leadership."

SEAL applauds the Boakai-Koung administration for making steady progress in governance and national development, specifically in education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

"We will not remain silent while those who once suppressed and marginalized the Liberian people attempt to rewrite history and regain influence through misinformation and unrest," it says, and notes "They imposed hardship, reduced salaries, and promoted partisanship over competence. These are not champions of the people--they are the architects of past suffering."

In a statement issued over the weekend, SEAL urges all well-meaning Liberians to reject the planned protest and instead, support the current government's efforts to promote peace, economic stability, and national development.

"Liberia is on the path to recovery," the group affirms. "President Boakai remains committed to rebuilding the nation with transparency, justice, and opportunity for all."