Rwanda: Returning Noel Says Has 'Unfinished Business' At Bal

12 May 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

American point guard Obadiah Noel has said that he has "unfinished business" as he returns to APR ahead of BAL 2025.

Noel, 25, starred APR in BAL 2024 edition in the Sahara Conference held in Dakar, Senegal, before he unfortunately suffered an injury that side-lined him as the team was knocked out of the tournament.

APR fans still remember his stellar performances in Dakar, among which was the buzzer-beater he scored against Tunisian giants US Monastir, giving APR an important win.

His return to the army side came at a time the team was finishing its final roster for BAL 2025. He is joined by three other additions namely Rwandan forwards Dylan Schommer and Sano Rutatika, and American small forward Dane Miller Jr.

"I'm here for Season 5 of BAL. The reason I'm here is because I feel like I have unfinished business from last year. So I'm looking forward to it," he said in an interview after joining the team.

Noel, nicknamed "Mutabazi" for his heroics during BAL 2024, is a dynamic guard known for his strong offensive and defensive capabilities.

Standing at 1.93 meters, he brings top-tier experience from the NBA G League, where he played for teams such as the Indiana Mad Ants and the Westchester Knicks.

Meanwhile, Siwss-based Rwandan star Schommer, who can operate both as a forward and a center, will be making he debut at BAL following his move to APR.

He said, "I am really excited to play and I want to see everybody come out and support."

APR were placed in the Nile Conference which tips off on May 17and ends on May 25 in Kigali. They will compete against Libya's Al Ahli Tripoli, South Africa's Made by Basketball, and Kenya's Nairobi City Thunder.

In general, BAL 2025 features 12 teams pooled in three conferences in the regular season including the Nile Conference, Sahara Conference, and Kalahari Conference.

The first two conferences have already played, and now the teams from the Nile Conference are arriving in Kigali this week to compete at BK Arena.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.