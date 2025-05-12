Rwanda: APR Snatch Game 3 to Win Volleyball League Championship

APR VC stunned Police VC to secure the 2024/25 national men's volleyball league title after a nail-biting tie-break Game 3 victory (24-26, 24-26, 25-17, 25-15, 18-16) in dramatic comeback at Petit Stade on Sunday.

The dramatic victory saw Sammy Mulinge's charges add the title, their 11th overall, to their trophy collection.

Despite a confident start to decisive Game 3 in the best-of-three series, APR watched as Police narrowly claimed the first set 26-24.

Police coach Fred Musoni maintained his team's rhythm in the second set, strategically deploying captain Olivier Ntagengwa alongside hitters Matheue Bettin and Elphose Makuto to effectively break through APR's defensive line, securing the second set 26-24.

ALSO READ: Police conquer APR to clinch women's league championship

Musoni thought the title was going their way but APR rallied to make an incredible comeback that left fans inside Petit Stade hard to believe as Paul Akan orchestrated plays with opposite hitter Dennis Ireke delivering powerful attacks which were crucial as APR claimed the third set 25-17.

The momentum continued into the fourth set, which ended 25-15 in APR's favor, forcing the game into tie-break.

APR captain Prince Kanamugire, and his squad built their points steadily, leaving Police trailing in the decisive set, which the army side ultimately closed leading 18-16.

"We had the spirit of the lions, as our team's logo resembles. That is why we fought until the last breath on the court," Akan, who was named league's best setter, told Times Sport.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

ALSO READ: APR VC, Police Women win to force finals series to Game 3

In the women's category, Police secured their first championship after defeating APR in four sets (25-23, 20-25, 25-23, 25-22) in decisive Game 3 on Sunday, winning the finals series 2-1.

Individual awards

Women

Best server: Valentine Munezero (APR)

Best receiver: Benitta Mukandayisenga (APR)

Best setter: Iris Ndagijimana (Police)

Best attacker: Sane Melidinah Nemali (Police)

Best blocker: Shallon Amito (APR)

Best libero: Jackline Uwamaliya (Police)

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Sane Melidinah Nemali (Police)

Men

Best server: Samuel Niyonshima (APR)

Best receiver: Eric Kwizera (Police)

Best setter: Paul Akan (APR)

Best Attacker: Elphase Makuto (Police)

Best blocker: Placide Sibomana (Police)

Best libero: Saduru Manzi (Police)

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Dennis Ireke (APR).