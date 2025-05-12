Kenya: Finnish President Alexander Stubb Begins 3-Day Historic State Visit to Kenya

Nairobi — President Alexander Stubb of Finland, accompanied by his spouse Suzanne Innes-Stubb, arrived in Kenya on Monday for a three-day state visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations.

The visit, held at the invitation of President William Ruto, marks a historic milestone as it is the first-ever presidential visit from Finland to Kenya and the first state visit between the two countries in 38 years--following the visit by former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi to Finland in 1987.

President Stubb was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, alongside Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Korir Sing'Oei, and senior diplomats including Finland's Ambassador to Kenya Pirkka Tapiola and Kenya's Ambassador to Finland Angeline Musili.

The Finnish delegation includes Members of Parliament Saara-Sofia Sirén and Inka Hopsu, who chair and vice-chair, respectively, of Finland's parliamentary friendship and global issues groups.

A Finnish business delegation comprising representatives from a broad range of sectors is also part of the visiting team.

Kenya's Foreign Affairs Ministry says that the visit underlines 60 years of diplomatic cooperation between Kenya and Finland, which established formal relations in 1965 following Finland's recognition of Kenya's independence in 1963.

The official programme commenced with a ceremonial welcome at State House, Nairobi, followed by bilateral talks between Presidents Stubb and Ruto.

Discussions centered on expanding cooperation in education, sustainable development, gender equality, and renewable energy, as well as addressing global challenges affecting Africa and Europe.

Later in the day, President Stubb will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Uhuru Gardens National Monument and Museums.

The Finnish president and his spouse will also attend a state banquet hosted by President Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto.

During the visit, President Stubb will tour several technical education institutions supported by the Finnish government, including those involved in youth skills development under the TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) program.

He is also scheduled to address students and academic leaders on geopolitics and the evolving multilateral world order at a local institution of higher learning.

On Tuesday, the Finnish leader will deliver a keynote address at the closing ceremony of the EU-Kenya Business Forum.

The final day of the visit will see President Stubb meet with leaders of key UN agencies based in Nairobi, including the UN Office in Nairobi (UNON), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and UN-Habitat, before departing for Finland on May 14.

Over the past five years, Finland has played an active role in Kenya's development agenda.

Through the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs and institutions like Finfund, Finland has invested in key areas including women's empowerment, education, renewable energy, and climate resilience.

Major Finnish-supported initiatives include the Menengai geothermal project in Nakuru, the Lake Turkana Wind Power project, and agribusiness TVET programs aimed at equipping youth with digital and practical farming skills.

Finnish firms like Hitachi and Kauko are also involved in upgrading Kenya's energy and water safety infrastructure.

Finland continues to support gender-based violence prevention programs in counties such as Samburu, Bungoma, and Kilifi.