South Sudan: Coordinator of a Catholic Organization Murdered in the Parish. Sorrow of Bishop Hiiboro Kussala

Tambura — A new act of violence has shaken the parish of St. Mary Help of Christians, in Tombura County, Western Equatoria State, one of the ten states of South Sudan. According to local media reports, Paul Tamania, a young coordinator of the Catholic Organization for Development and Peace (CODEP), was shot dead on Wednesday, May 8, inside the parish premises. CODEP is an organization born within the Diocese of Tombura-Yambio.

The crime comes five months after the murder of the parish choir director, which occurred on December 13, 2024. Local authorities have opened an investigation to clarify the events.

In response to the incident, the Bishop of Tombura-Yambio, Bishop Barani Eduardo Hiiboro Kussala, strongly condemned this latest episode of violence: "These continuous attacks on innocent lives are absolutely unacceptable, deeply immoral, and must cease immediately. The Church is not a battlefield, it is a sacred place, a refuge where people come to find the peace of God, not the cruelty of man. That such a sanctuary should be violated by acts of murder is a grave sin and a wound to our collective humanity."

Tamania was highly regarded in the community for his dedication to youth work and his commitment to peace building in the county, according to local sources. Over the past three years, the parish where he was killed also served as a shelter for thousands of internally displaced people fleeing the violence that continues to plague various regions of the country.

"You are not serving your people or your cause; you are destroying your brothers and sisters. Choose peace." "Lay down your weapons," urged Bishop Hiiboro Kussala. Concluding his message, he launched a forceful appeal to the authorities: "Bring those responsible to justice. Restore peace and security to this region. Save your people. It is your solemn duty to protect the life and dignity of all citizens."