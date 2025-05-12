Nigeria: Abuja - Keffi Road Expansion for Completion Next Year

12 May 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Fatima Boyi

The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to the timely completion of the Abuja (Mararraba)-Keffi section of the Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi dual carriageway.

Minister of State for Works, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Olufunsho O. Adebiyi and other officials, said he remained optimistic that by the June 2026 dateline, the project would be completed.

While fielding questions from the media, Mohammed A. Ahmed, Director, Press and Public Relations, in a statement, said the minister confirmed that the project constitutes Section I of the contract, which spans 43.65 kilometres on one side and totals 87.3 kilometres for both carriageways.

According to him, this road corridor is a critical segment of the larger Abuja-Lafia-Makurdi-Enugu-Port Harcourt route designed to enhance mobility, reduce travel time, and stimulate economic activities across the FCT, Nasarawa, Benue, Enugu, Abia, Imo and Rivers states.

