Zimbabwe: Robbery Gang Pounces On Church, Gets Away With U.S.$8,000 Cash

DARING robbers orchestrated a movie-style US$8,000 heist after pouncing on a security guard and congregant at a church premises in Harare's Belvedere suburb.

The eight-member gang reportedly attacked the guard and a congregant, who was conducting prayers and used the latter's vehicle as a getaway car.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, which occurred in the wee hours of Sunday.

"Police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a church along Hudson Avenue, Belvedere on May 11, 2025, at around 0030 hours.

"Eight unknown suspects gained entry into the church premises and attacked a security guard and congregant who was having prayers before ransacking the church's offices where they stole US$8,000 cash," said Nyathi.

"The suspects used the congregant's vehicle, a Toyota IST registration number ACT 8786, as their get-away car."

Meanwhile, ZRP is investigating a case of armed robbery which occurred Sunday at around 1000 hours at a local bar located at corner 13th Avenue and Robert Mugabe Way, Bulawayo.

Three suspects who are yet to be identified attacked the staff members as they were counting the daily cash takings and held them hostage.

"They then stole US$4,300 cash and went away. Police swiftly attended the scene after receiving the report and mobilised all the relevant sections who attended the scene within the shortest possible time. Unfortunately, the suspects had fled," said Nyathi.