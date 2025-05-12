Nigeria: Kalada Kienka, Effiong Ejehi Shine At NNPC/Snepco Tennis Tourney

12 May 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

Incidentally, Kalada's father, Godwin Kienka, also emerged champion in the Veteran category of the just concluded event

The annual NNPC/SNEPCo sponsored Tennis Tournament ended at the Ikoyi Club 1938 at the weekend with interesting results to cap up the 10-day long competition.

At the Centre Court of Ikoyi Club Tennis Section, fans of the game were given a good dose of tennis skills and competitive spirit in the Men's Singles encounter.

It was a big fight between Kalada Kienka and Akeem Mustafa. Kienka, the defending champion, who won the first set at 6/3 but Mustafa fought back spiritedly to level score with a 6/4 win margin in the second set.

In the eventual decider, it was a tough contest. At the end of the explosive duel, it was Kienka, who won 11/9.

Incidentally, Kalada's father, Godwin Kienka, also emerged champion in the Veteran category of the just concluded event.

Dominic Icha did not hit the ball to clinch the Men's Singles B title as he recorded a walkover against Oluwole Fajobi.

In the Ladies Singles decided at Court 5, Effiong Ejehi came back from a set down to beat Jane Ojo 3/6, 6/0, 10/4.

It was another interesting encounter that kept spectators at the edge of their seats on the fun-filled final

In the Super Veterans category, Innocent Ihebuzor walked over Esan Ogunleye to clinch the title.

Team event finals were also decided and in one of the games, Captain Ehis Uwague led his team out to victory.

His team, Bonga Field OML 118, defeated Bonga South West Oparo 7/5 to emerge champions.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.