Nigeria: Kalada Kienka, Effiong Ejehi Shine At NNPC/Snepco Tennis Tourney

press release

Incidentally, Kalada's father, Godwin Kienka, also emerged champion in the Veteran category of the just concluded event

The annual NNPC/SNEPCo sponsored Tennis Tournament ended at the Ikoyi Club 1938 at the weekend with interesting results to cap up the 10-day long competition.

At the Centre Court of Ikoyi Club Tennis Section, fans of the game were given a good dose of tennis skills and competitive spirit in the Men's Singles encounter.

It was a big fight between Kalada Kienka and Akeem Mustafa. Kienka, the defending champion, who won the first set at 6/3 but Mustafa fought back spiritedly to level score with a 6/4 win margin in the second set.

In the eventual decider, it was a tough contest. At the end of the explosive duel, it was Kienka, who won 11/9.

Dominic Icha did not hit the ball to clinch the Men's Singles B title as he recorded a walkover against Oluwole Fajobi.

In the Ladies Singles decided at Court 5, Effiong Ejehi came back from a set down to beat Jane Ojo 3/6, 6/0, 10/4.

It was another interesting encounter that kept spectators at the edge of their seats on the fun-filled final

In the Super Veterans category, Innocent Ihebuzor walked over Esan Ogunleye to clinch the title.

Team event finals were also decided and in one of the games, Captain Ehis Uwague led his team out to victory.

His team, Bonga Field OML 118, defeated Bonga South West Oparo 7/5 to emerge champions.