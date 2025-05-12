Somalia, IMF Hold Key Talks in Nairobi to Boost Economic Development and Secure Investments

12 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Nairobi, Kenya — Somalia's Finance Ministry and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have convened a pivotal meeting in Nairobi aimed at advancing the country's economic development and securing investment for its productive sectors.

The four-day meeting, led by Somalia's Finance Minister Biixi Imaan Cige, brings together representatives from various government offices, including the President's and Prime Minister's offices, as well as key ministries such as Finance, Planning, Petroleum, the Central Bank, the National Financial Reporting Authority, the National Statistics Office, and the Auditor General's office.

Discussions will focus on the progress made since Somalia's recent debt relief announcement, as well as the country's future economic development plans. Key topics will include strategies for funding critical infrastructure projects and ensuring financial independence.

Minister Biixi Imaan Cige, in his opening remarks, outlined the government's ongoing efforts to reform and modernize its financial systems, noting that the country is on track to achieve significant economic growth.

The meeting highlights Somalia's commitment to long-term financial stability, with IMF's support playing a crucial role in the country's recovery and development strategy.

