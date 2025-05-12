Somalia: Seven Passenger Vehicles Hijacked in Central Somalia, Over 130 People Abducted

12 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Jowhar, Somalia — Armed assailants hijacked seven passenger vehicles traveling from Mogadishu to Gaalkacyo over the weekend, abducting more than 130 people in Somalia's Middle Shabelle region, a local transport official said on Monday.

The hijacking occurred between the areas of Wargaadhi and Cad Cadeey, according to Mohamed Daahir Cirbayare, chairman of the Gaalkacyo Transport Committee. The passengers included women, children, elderly people, and individuals who were reportedly sick.

Cirbayare said the hijacking appeared to be part of a retaliatory cycle of abductions involving armed groups in Middle Shabelle and the neighboring Hiraan region. A separate group in Matabaan, Hiraan, is currently holding vehicles in what is believed to be a response to an earlier incident involving the confiscation of khat in Aadan Yabaal during a period of government control.

"The passengers are being used as bargaining chips in a standoff between rival groups," Cirbayare said.

The mass abduction has disrupted travel between southern and central Somalia and raised concerns about the safety of key overland transport routes.

Authorities from the Somali federal government and the Hirshabelle regional administration have not commented on the incident. It remains unclear whether negotiations for the release of the hostages are underway.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.