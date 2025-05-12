Somalia: Somali Elder Accuses Federal Government of Sowing Division in Gedo Region

Doolow, Somalia — A prominent traditional elder from Doolow, a key border town in Somalia's Gedo region, has sharply criticized the federal government over its recent decision to lift a months-long flight ban on the town, accusing Mogadishu of fostering division and inflaming local tensions.

In remarks to local media, the elder expressed skepticism about the government's intentions, claiming the suspension and sudden restoration of air travel were politically motivated and aimed at undermining regional unity.

"The government is not sincere about this decision. The people of Gedo have been collectively punished and deliberately isolated. What we are witnessing is a clear attempt to divide communities and exploit tensions for political ends," the elder said.

He further alleged that the federal government is directly contributing to the escalation of intercommunal conflict in the region, especially in the context of the ongoing political standoff between Jubaland authorities and the federal administration in Mogadishu.

"Instead of promoting reconciliation, the government is stoking the flames of conflict. It should act as a neutral arbiter, not a partisan player," he added.

The comments come amid persistent tensions over the control and governance of the Gedo region, where both the Jubaland administration and the federal government claim authority. The rivalry has triggered frequent clashes, particularly in strategic towns such as Doolow and Beled-Hawo.

The recent lifting of the flight ban has been cautiously welcomed by residents and humanitarian groups, who say it will ease movement and improve access to aid. However, the elder's statement reflects deep-rooted concerns about the long-term political and social stability of the region.

Situated at the intersection of Somalia, Kenya, and Ethiopia, the Gedo region holds significant strategic importance and has become a flashpoint in Somalia's wider federalism debate. Local leaders continue to urge for inclusive dialogue and a peaceful resolution to the protracted dispute.