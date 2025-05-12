Nigeria: Igbo-Eze South Chairperson Visits Rescued Catholic Reverend Sisters, Vows Justice Against Abductors

press release

He thanked Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State for his immediate and timely response during the incident.

Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, the chairperson of Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council, Enugu State, has visited two Catholic reverend sisters rescued from their kidnappers recently.

The council chairperson visited the reverend sisters - Theresa Ukwuaba and Florian Amadi - at the New Evangelisation Sisters' home, Emene, in Enugu on Sunday.

Mr Ukwueze, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Monday, thanked Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State for his immediate and timely response during the kidnap incident.

"It was deeply reassuring to witness their steady recovery from the physical and emotional trauma they endured. Their strength in the face of trouble is humbling and inspiring," Mr Ukwueze said of the reverend sisters.

The council chairperson, a lawyer, is also the deputy chairperson of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, Enugu State Chapter.

He said the visit to the rescued sisters was more than a gesture of solidarity. "It is a reaffirmation of our administration's unyielding commitment to the security and well-being of every citizen and resident of Igbo-Eze South," he said.

"What happened in Eburumiri remains a painful reminder of the work ahead in dismantling all forms of criminality threatening our peace and stability," he added.

"As a government, we are resolute in ensuring that those behind this reprehensible act are brought to justice. We are intensifying collaboration with security agencies and deploying strategic interventions to reinforce intelligence gathering and rapid response measures across all vulnerable flashpoints in the Local Government Area.

"Beyond security operations, we are committed to providing comprehensive medical, psychological and moral support to the victims of the distressing incident."

During the visit to the sisters, Mr Ukwueze met with a retired Catholic prelate, Anthony Okonkwo Gbuji, who was the bishop of the Enugu diocese from 1997 to 2009.

"His (Gbuji) words of encouragement and spirit-filled homily were not only reassuring but also a source of strength and renewed commitment to the service of our people," the council chairperson said of his meeting with the retired bishop.

The reverend sisters were among the nine people abducted on 26 April at Eburumiri, Ibagwa-Aka, a community in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area. All the victims were rescued about five days later during a joint security operation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Methodist Church honours Ukwueze

Meanwhile, over the weekend, the Methodist Church Nigeria, Enugu Diocese, honoured Mr Ukwueze with an Award of Recognition as .

The Igbo-Eze council chairperson thanked Most Rev Christopher N. Ede, the archbishop, and the entire diocesan leadership for "this profound and humbling recognition".

"This honour is a reminder that public service, anchored on compassion and guided by purpose, can truly touch lives and uplift communities in need. It reinforces my enduring belief that even within secular responsibility, we are called to serve God through acts of kindness and human development," Mr Ukwueze said.

He urged the church to remain steadfast in its vital role as a moral compass and social guide in our society, shaping values, advocating equity, and championing spiritual and ethical transformation in communities.

"As we continue to strive for inclusive development and sustainable impact in Igbo-Eze South, in alignment with the guidance of Governor Peter Mbah, I carry this honour as a moral compass and renewed call to action.

"To serve is a privilege; to serve with humanity at the core is a calling. I remain deeply thankful and dedicated to this noble path," he said.