Nigeria: Unity Key to Achieving Purposeful Leadership - Ex-Bauchi Gov

Former Bauchi State Governor, Ahmad Adamu Mu'azu, has stressed the importance of unity in achieving purposeful leadership, regardless of political, ethnic, or religious differences.

Mu'azu made the remarks on Sunday at the Annual Merit Award Ceremony of the Jasawa Community Development Association (JCDA) held at the Central Mosque Conference Hall in Jos, where five members were honoured.

The awardees included Idris Ahmad Wase, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives; Sheikh Khalid Aliyu Abubakar, Secretary General of Jama'atu Nasril Islam (JNI); Alh. Salisu Danladi Umar; Alh. Hassan Sallah and Alh. Murtala Ahmad Laushi.

"Unity is crucial in your struggle. You must work together and uphold equality and fairness to succeed," Mu'azu said, urging the community to draw inspiration from past leaders.

Senator Simon Lalong, former Governor of Plateau State and current Senator for Plateau South, emphasised the importance of unity within the community, noting that political goals can only be achieved through collective effort.

He thanked the group for their support during his tenure and encouraged them to remain cohesive to gain greater recognition.

In his welcome address, Engr. Hassan Hussaini, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, praised the awardees for their selfless contributions to community development.

He likened their impact to the Quranic teaching that saving one life is akin to saving all of humanity (Quran 5:32).