Malawi: DPP Sounds the Alarm - 'Eyes Wide Open' Ahead of MEC Voter Verification Drive

With the 2025 General Elections fast approaching, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has issued a rallying cry to its rank and file: be vigilant, be visible, and be ready.

In a powerful memo dated May 11, 2025, DPP Secretary General Peter Mukhito called on all party leaders to mobilize nationwide for the crucial Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) voter inspection and verification exercise, warning that any oversight could cost the party dearly at the ballot box.

"We must take nothing for granted," Mukhito declared. "Our democracy depends on the integrity of this process -- and that starts with a clean, verified voters' roll."

The MEC's three-phase verification drive spans across the country:

Phase 1 (May 13-15): Chitipa, Karonga, Mzuzu City, Nkhotakota, Ntchisi, Salima, Dedza, Machinga, Chiradzulu, Neno, Phalombe, Balaka, Mulanje

Phase 2 (May 21-23): Nkhata Bay, Rumphi, Likoma, Kasungu, Mwanza, Chikwawa, Nsanje

Phase 3 (May 29-31): Mzimba, Lilongwe, Mangochi, Dowa, Mchinji, Ntcheu, Zomba, Blantyre, Thyolo, and more.

Mukhito urged party monitors to be present at every inspection site and called on all citizens to verify their voter details to prevent disenfranchisement. "One error could silence a voice," he warned.

But the DPP's message went beyond logistics. Mukhito doubled down on two key demands:

Independent IT auditors must be brought in to scrutinize MEC's voter roll.

Manual transmission of election results must be mandated to block any digital manipulation on polling day.

"These aren't suggestions -- they're safeguards," Mukhito said. "Without them, public trust is at risk."

He confirmed that the party had formally shared its concerns with international observer missions from SADC, the AU, and the EU, who are now closely watching Malawi's pre-election atmosphere.

In closing, Mukhito reminded DPP structures across the country of their sacred duty to protect democracy and thanked them in advance for their vigilance.

"This is more than just an administrative task -- it's the frontline of electoral justice," he concluded.

As the verification exercise kicks off, the DPP's warning is clear: the fight for a fair election begins long before polling day -- and it starts with the voters' roll.