Africa: Deadly Seven - Meet the Strikers Lighting Up the TotalEnergies U20 Afcon

There are seven of them. Seven standout strikers who have lit up the group stage of the TotalEnergies CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2025.

Momoh Kamara, the Arrow from Freetown

Sierra Leone came into the tournament with no pressure. What no one expected was the emergence of a bright young attacking gem. Kamara struck four times during the group stage - more than any other player. But beyond the sheer numbers, it is the manner of his goals that stands out: instinctive finishes, composure, and excellent positioning.

He found the net against Egypt and Tanzania, including a blistering double against the hosts in a stunning 4-1 win. Then came the crucial late goal against Tanzania (1-0) that sent Sierra Leone into the knockout rounds for the first time in their history. Kamara's calm celebrations and fearless play have already caught the attention of scouts.

Ntanda and Makanza: Congo's Dual Threat

Though the Democratic Republic of Congo did not top their group, they boast two players tied for second in the goal-scoring charts. Samuel Ntanda-Lukisa and Noah Makanza each scored twice, playing key roles in the Leopards' advancement.

Ntanda impressed with his direct runs and finishing - particularly in the 3-1 win over the Central African Republic. Makanza showed his power down the right wing and his knack for finding space in tight defences. The duo's partnership could be pivotal in the quarter-final against South Africa.

Cheikh Tidiane Thiam: Senegal's Clinical Edge

In a structured and well-organised Senegal side, Cheikh Tidiane Thiam stood out. With two goals and a striker's instinct, he fits the mold of a modern forward - hard-working, mobile, and always in motion. While less flashy than Kamara, Thiam brings consistency and sharp movement.

He scored in the draw against the Central African Republic and again in the crucial 2-0 win over DR Congo. With his physical presence and composure, Thiam will be vital for Senegal in their blockbuster tie against Nigeria.

Lawrence Ouma: Kenya's Creative Dynamo

It took just two moments for Lawrence Ouma to leave his mark. Against Nigeria, he converted a penalty with confidence. In the next game, he stunned Morocco with a precise low strike. Two goals in three games told the story.

Originally an attacking midfielder, Ouma became Kenya's creative spark in a team that, although eliminated, showed attacking intent and courage. He is a symbol of a bold, evolving generation in Kenyan football.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Thabang Mahlangu: South Africa's Spontaneous Spark

In South Africa's pragmatic setup, Thabang Mahlangu emerged as a free-roaming threat. He scored a stunning curled effort against Egypt and finished clinically against the Central African Republic.

Mahlangu's play is all about instinct. Few touches, perfect timing. At 19, he evokes memories of 2000s-era South African strikers like Benni McCarthy and Siyabonga Nomvete. The quarter-final against DR Congo could be his breakout moment.

Yassir Zabiri: Morocco's Master Finisher

Yassir Zabiri does not need many opportunities. Two chances, two goals. The Moroccan striker scored against Tunisia and Kenya with ruthless precision.

He remains discreet during matches, but lethal in the box. Morocco's upcoming match against Sierra Leone could hinge on his ability to turn half-chances into goals. With Zabiri, every ball in the area is a potential goal.

A Wide-Open Race

Kamara leads the scoring charts for now, but the knockout rounds often produce surprise heroes. Six players are hot on his heels with two goals each. As is often the case in the U20 AFCON, everything can change in a single night.