Nigeria: Jigawa Launches Technical and Vocational Training Centre to Empower Youth

press release

In a strategic move to transform the educational sector and empower youth with practical skills, the Government of Jigawa State has officially commissioned the newly upgraded Centre of Excellence on Technical and Vocational Training in Garki, Garki Local Government Area of the State.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Governor Umar Namadi described the occasion as a milestone in Jigawa's journey towards educational advancement and economic empowerment.

"Today is such an important day for us in our quest for a greater Jigawa and our efforts to improve the standard of education in the state. We are commissioning one of the schools we have designated as centres of excellence--this institution will provide vocational and technical education to our students," he said.

Governor Namadi acknowledged the foundational efforts of the previous administration, noting that the school was initially constructed at a cost of nearly ₦635 million. Upon assuming office, his administration invested substantially in restructuring the institution into a centre of excellence.

"When we decided to transform it into a centre of excellence, we undertook several renovations, including the construction of additional hostels and general refurbishment, costing almost ₦700 million," he stated.

To ensure the facility meets top standards in technical education, the governor disclosed that additional infrastructure is underway.

"We recently awarded a contract worth over ₦600 million for the construction of workshops. We are also in the process of awarding a contract for the supply of equipment valued at ₦3.1 billion. All of this is being done to ensure the school becomes a true centre of excellence for vocational and technical training in the state."

The governor revealed that the school has already admitted its first cohort of over 200 carefully selected students, both male and female, from across the state's 27 local government areas.

"We conducted rigorous examinations and interviews in all local governments, selecting the top eight students from each, comprising approximately 130 males and 75 females, for admission."

The centre will commence with three foundational courses: Welding and Fabrication, Building Technology, and Catering Services.

"As time progresses, we will build more workshops, provide additional equipment, and introduce more courses," he added.

Governor Namadi emphasised that this initiative is part of a broader strategy to develop both middle and high level manpower in Jigawa State.

"This school will serve as a feeder institution for the higher vocational and technical training institute in Babura. We plan to invest over ₦20 billion in building workshops and providing equipment for Babura to bring it up to world class standards."

He also noted that similar technical schools are being developed in other parts of the state to train specialists in welding, painting, fabrication, scaffolding, and related fields.

The governor reiterated his administration's commitment to youth empowerment through education and skills acquisition.

"All these efforts are aimed at ensuring that we provide sustainable livelihoods for the youth of Jigawa State. We are committed to giving every student the opportunity to pursue a career of their choice."

The event was attended by the Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Sa'id Ahmed; the Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin; and other dignitaries from within and outside the state.