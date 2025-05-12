Kenya: Police Detain Three Suspects Linked to EPZ Robberies in Athi River

12 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Three suspects linked to a robbery with violence incident at Sanergy Limited Company EPZ on February 23, have been arrested.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation confirmed that the trio were flushed out from their hideouts in Kamulu and Athi River.

The detectives launched a meticulous manhunt, piecing together clues that led to a rented house in Kamulu where they arrested the gang leader

Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspects along with two accomplices who are still at large, rounded up workers, assaulted and held them hostage.

The suspects reportedly made off with an unknown amount of money, a fridge, a microwave, two lorry batteries, two backloader tractor batteries, and a generator, which they loaded into a waiting pickup before fleeing the scene.

A Beretta pistol, a pocket phone, six assorted SIM cards were recovered during a search of his hideout.

"The employees were left battered and bound as the robbers made off with their loot: a fridge, a microwave, two lorry batteries, two back loader tractor batteries, and a generator, which they loaded into a waiting pickup before vanishing." DCI stated.

The three suspects are currently undergoing processing pending arraignment as detectives pursue more leads to bring to custody more suspects still on the run.

The recovered items are securely detained as exhibits in the ongoing investigation.

