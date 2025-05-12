Zimbabwe: The Kingdom of God Is Enough - Guti Rejects Chivayo's 'Dirty Money', Land Cruiser

Eunor Guti, widow of the late ZAOGA Forward In Faith Ministries International founder, Archbishop Ezekiel Guti, has turned down a brand new Toyota VXR Land Cruiser 300 series and a US$250,000 cash gift from controversial businessman and tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo.

Highly placed sources within the Pentecostal church have confirmed the move.

Last week, Chivayo made the donation in honour of the late Ezekiel Guti, whom he described as a source of support during difficult times.

Chivayo added the gift was well deserved because Guti "stood with the government at all times of bother."

"In honor of 100 years of UNMATCHED SERVICE to the body of Christ and in recognition of the SELFLESS COMMITMENT to the Gospel, to charity, to education, to health, and to building a better nation, I am PROFOUNDLY HUMBLED to express my deepest gratitude to my beloved mother, DR. EUNOR GUTI.

"Ordinarily, I would say, please go and see Farai, but Farai from Faramatsi Motors, Club Chambers Showroom, along 4th Street, will come to you and deliver your 2025 brand new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series VXR, which is fully paid for and ready for delivery, subject to the Church's Governing Board's consent. Furthermore, please accept USD250,000 in CASH for fuel and your personal use," Chivayo wrote on his social media pages.

Many implored Guti to turn down the gift, with some church members even pledging to buy the vehicle themselves, arguing that Chivayo's wealth was "tainted".

Much to the approval of church members and the public, Guti declined the offer.

"The church accepts and encourages people to give to their God. But they must do so following strictly the teachings from our father, which are all drawn from the word of God. The word of God is sufficient for us. It is the Kingdom of God with all the treasures in it.

"We are an indigenous church founded on the principle of righteousness. Our father, Professor Guti, was promoted to glory, but he left us with the Kingdom of God, which has everything that you can think of. The Kingdom of God is enough for us," said a senior church official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The Guti family itself said it received no direct communication from Chivayo regarding the proposed donation.

"As a family, we did not receive any formal communication from Mr. Chivayo. We simply became aware of the offer through social media. The matter is neither here nor there. Honouring Baba Guti should be done in a manner that is pleasing to God. The church will respond in due course," a source from the Guti family told NewZimbabwe.com.

Chivayo's gift caused quite a stir within ZAOGA's leadership, with some seeing no issue in accepting the donation. However, Guti has received praise online for refusing what many view as "dirty money" acquired through corruption.

Guti is now the second prominent figure to decline such a lavish gift from Chivayo, following in the footsteps of legendary musician Thomas "Mukanya" Mapfumo, who also refused both a vehicle and a house.

Other influential figures, including Sungura star Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah, Dorcas Moyo, and Prophet Ian Ndlovu, have all accepted Chivayo's gifts, leaving them at the mercy of public scrutiny.

Critics have accused them of profiting from corruption while ordinary citizens suffer the consequences of failing social services, particularly public hospitals that have become little more than death traps.