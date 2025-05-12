Malawi: Blame Game Erupts Between DPP and MCP As Police Stay Silent On Mponela Minibus Shooting

A political blame game has erupted between the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) following the violent attack on a DPP minibus in Mponela, amid growing public frustration over the continued silence of the Malawi Police Service.

The minibus, reportedly carrying DPP supporters returning from a rally in Ntchisi, was shot at and later torched, sparking outrage and accusations.

In a video circulating on social media, DPP Youth Director is heard directly accusing MCP youths of orchestrating the attack, alleging that the ruling party is targeting opposition members through violence.

However, the MCP has dismissed the claims. Speaking to Nyasatimes, MCP Deputy Publicity Secretary Ken Msonda said the party is "unfazed" by the accusations, asserting that the MCP stands by democratic values and has no motive to harm anyone.

Msonda went further to suggest that the DPP may have staged the incident as a political smear tactic to damage the ruling party's image. He called on the Malawi Police to break their silence and conduct a full investigation into the matter.

As tensions rise and finger-pointing continues, the absence of an official police statement has only fueled speculation and political mistrust.