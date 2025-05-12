Malawi: Blame Game Erupts Between DPP and MCP As Police Stay Silent On Mponela Minibus Shooting

12 May 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A political blame game has erupted between the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) following the violent attack on a DPP minibus in Mponela, amid growing public frustration over the continued silence of the Malawi Police Service.

The minibus, reportedly carrying DPP supporters returning from a rally in Ntchisi, was shot at and later torched, sparking outrage and accusations.

In a video circulating on social media, DPP Youth Director is heard directly accusing MCP youths of orchestrating the attack, alleging that the ruling party is targeting opposition members through violence.

However, the MCP has dismissed the claims. Speaking to Nyasatimes, MCP Deputy Publicity Secretary Ken Msonda said the party is "unfazed" by the accusations, asserting that the MCP stands by democratic values and has no motive to harm anyone.

Msonda went further to suggest that the DPP may have staged the incident as a political smear tactic to damage the ruling party's image. He called on the Malawi Police to break their silence and conduct a full investigation into the matter.

As tensions rise and finger-pointing continues, the absence of an official police statement has only fueled speculation and political mistrust.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.