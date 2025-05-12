South Africa: Office of Chief Justice Has Zero-Tolerance for Corruption

The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) has reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on fraud and corruption following allegations of impropriety at the Mthatha High Court in the Eastern Cape.

This after reports that officials at the court are allegedly embroiled in a bribery scheme - soliciting payments from advocates to perform tasks already within the ambit of their jobs, including finding files that have seemingly gone missing, transcriptions and allocating dates for trial.

"The OCJ reiterates its zero-tolerance approach to fraud and corruption. The organisation treats complaints on alleged acts of fraud and corruption with seriousness, urgency and sensitivity, to safeguard the integrity and legality of any processes that may unfold as guided by the department's Fraud Prevention and Anti-Corruption Policy," the OCJ said in a statement.

The office confirmed that it had received light of the allegations through an anonymous letter in December 2024.

"Subsequently, the OCJ instituted a forensic investigation in line with the organisation's Fraud Prevention and Anti-Corruption Policy, whilst working closely with relevant law enforcement agencies.

"Accordingly, the department took a prudent approach to releasing specific details on its ongoing investigation to the media so as not to jeopardise any future legal processes or further investigations that may ensue.

"The OCJ reiterates that it is dependent on all stakeholders in the fight against fraud and corruption, including the media, to act in a manner that safeguards the integrity of the processing of legitimate complaints," the statement read.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chief Justice Mandisa Maya is expected to meet with Acting Judge President of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Judge Zamani Nhlangulela on Tuesday to "receive a briefing and discuss expediting the roll-out of the Court Online System".

"The OCJ appreciates the public interest generated by the perception of impropriety in the Mthatha High Court and is prepared to account fully and transparently to the public on this matter in due course," the statement said.

Any person with information on alleged wrongdoing within the Department [of Justice and Constitutional Development can report and provide the necessary evidence to the relevant authorities at https://www.gov.za/anti-corruption/hotlines.

Alternatively, a complaint may be laid directly with the OCJ as per the department's policy on complaints management, which can be accessed at https://www.judiciary.org.za/index.php/complaints/ocj-complaints.