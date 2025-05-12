Kenya: Ruto Challenges Kenya-EPA Council to Explore Trade Opportunities

Nairobi — President William Ruto has challenged the Kenya-European Union Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) Council to explore innovative ways of unlocking the vast potential of Kenya-EU trade.

The President said the council should address both current and emerging barriers that continue to limit the growth of trade between the two parties.

He pointed out that the government is committed to building a competitive and resilient economy that benefits every Kenyan while deepening mutually beneficial partnerships with allies, including the EU.

"Kenya is open and ready for business. That is why we have actively pursued and secured multiple multilateral, regional, and bilateral trade agreements, positioning Kenya as the gateway to global markets," he said.

President Ruto was speaking during the opening ceremony of the Second Edition of the Kenya-EU Business Forum held in Nairobi on Monday.

The forum also marked the official launch of the European Union Chamber (EuroCham), which seeks to deepen collaboration between the Kenyan and EU private sectors.

Also present were Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui, European Union Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger, European Investment Bank (EIB) Vice-President Thomas Östros, and European Union Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maroš Šefčovič.

The President affirmed Kenya's commitment to implementing pro-trade policies that promote inclusive wealth creation and generate meaningful opportunities.

He said the government has rolled out tax reforms aimed at fostering a better environment for business.

He cited Finance Bill 2025, which proposes reducing the tax on digital asset transfers from 3 per cent to 1.5 per cent to support the growth of the sector.

"This signals our commitment to an innovation-driven economy that nurtures start-ups, MSMEs, and investors alike," he said.

The President explained that the government is implementing bold and transformative measures to build a robust digital economy, including fast-tracking the digitisation of trade.

He disclosed that the government is rolling out an ambitious last-mile fibre connectivity programme, aiming to lay 100,000km fibre optic cable and set up 25,000 public Wi-Fi hotspots in the next three years, ensuring that no part of Kenya is left behind in the digital revolution.

He said more than 20,000 services have now been digitised on the e-Citizen platform, easing access for business. In addition, 284 digital hubs have been established in technical training colleges, with 400 more on the way.

"These hubs are becoming vital centres of innovation, enterprise, and development of digital skills," he said.

President Ruto noted that these efforts are already bearing fruit, citing the International Monetary Fund's recent ranking of Kenya as the sixth largest economy in Africa, with a projected GDP of $132 billion in 2025.

"Our currency also appreciated against the dollar by 21 per cent in 2024, making it one of the best-performing currencies globally," he said.

The President attributed these gains to sound reforms and bold measures implemented over the past two and a half years.

On the ties between Kenya and the European Union, President Ruto called for the establishment of a Kenya-EU Business Council to be formed between EuroCham and the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, aimed at providing a unified voice and focused agenda.

He emphasised that the Kenya-EU partnership has been instrumental in advancing development cooperation across key sectors, including energy, infrastructure, water and sanitation, urban development, and agriculture.

Ms Geiger, the EU Ambassador to Kenya, affirmed the European Union's commitment to investing in quality infrastructure and connectivity, both physical and digital.

"Kenya is a key partner and we are proud to support Kenya's emergence as a regional digital hub and innovation leader," she said.

Mr Östros, the European Investment Bank VP, said the Bank is ready to support Kenya in achieving its economic and development goals for mutual benefit.

He noted that the bank continues to provide much-needed capital to the private sector to drive production and support major development projects.

Mr Šefčovič, the European Union Commissioner of Trade, stated that Kenya and the EU will continue exploring new opportunities to expand trade and deepen investment cooperation.

Mr Kinyanjui commended the EU for its strong commitment to strengthening partnerships and enhancing economic ties.

He welcomed European investors, emphasising that Kenya remains an ideal investment destination.

"We encourage more European companies to invest in Kenya, with continued collaboration in agriculture, digital transformation, renewable energy, and infrastructure development," he said.